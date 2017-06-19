Lewis launches scathing attack on Jag...

Lewis launches scathing attack on Jagdeo at sugar rally

8 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

President of the Guyana Trades Union Congress Lincoln Lewis launched a scathing on former President Bharrat Jagdeo yesterday whilst speaking at the Albion/ Port Mourant Rally and March organised by the Guyana Agricultural and General Workers Union to express solidarity with sugar workers . Lewis acknowledged that the sugar industry had been in crisis for decades, and calls to place it on the national agenda to bring about a national response that would lead to solutions for the to continue reading this article, please subscribe .

