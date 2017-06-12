Jagdeo warns sugar workers of tough t...

Jagdeo warns sugar workers of tough times ahead

Read more: Stabroek News

Government had premeditated to dispose of the sugar industry long before it made public that consultations would be held to save it and this information is evidence and testimony that nothing it says about the state of sugar should be trusted, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says. Making an over one-hour address, at an event to remember the Enmore Martyrs, at Enmore, East Coast Demerara yesterday, Jagdeo flayed the APNU+AFC government for its attitude towards the sugar industry here.

Chicago, IL

