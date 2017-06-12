Jagdeo warns sugar workers of tough times ahead
Government had premeditated to dispose of the sugar industry long before it made public that consultations would be held to save it and this information is evidence and testimony that nothing it says about the state of sugar should be trusted, Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo says. Making an over one-hour address, at an event to remember the Enmore Martyrs, at Enmore, East Coast Demerara yesterday, Jagdeo flayed the APNU+AFC government for its attitude towards the sugar industry here.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC