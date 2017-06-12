Jagdeo to submit third list of GECOM ...

Jagdeo to submit third list of GECOM nominees

Read more: Stabroek News

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo is to submit a third list of nominees for the position of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission to President David Granger. This decision came following a meeting today between teams led by Granger and Jagdeo.

Chicago, IL

