Jagdeo foresees constitutional crisis...

Jagdeo foresees constitutional crisis over delay in selecting GECOM chairman

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo foresees a ''constitutional crisis" if President David Granger continues to delay the selection of the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission . Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Jagdeo said the President seems to have an ulterior motive for rejecting the two previous lists of names he submitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Syria
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Mexico
  5. Iraq
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,579 • Total comments across all topics: 282,119,007

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC