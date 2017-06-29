Jagdeo foresees constitutional crisis over delay in selecting GECOM chairman
Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo foresees a ''constitutional crisis" if President David Granger continues to delay the selection of the chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission . Speaking to reporters at a press conference on Tuesday, Jagdeo said the President seems to have an ulterior motive for rejecting the two previous lists of names he submitted.
