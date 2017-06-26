Guyana GoldStrike's Marudi Gold Project Generates over $1,000,000 US from 910 ounces of Gold

VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA, CANADA, June 14, 2017 / EINPresswire.com / -- Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is pleased to announce 910 oz of gold has been mined and recovered by local small-scale alluvial miners on the Marudi Gold Project . "We are very proud of our accomplishments over such a short period of time" commented President and CEO, Peter Berdusco.

