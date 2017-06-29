Guyana, Cuba moving to strengthen tra...

Guyana, Cuba moving to strengthen trade, economic ties

Guyana is one of several Caribbean countries seeking to strengthen trade and economic ties with Cuba in the wake of indications that the country is in the throes of liberalization. Information reaching this newspaper points to recent high levels of traffic between Georgetown and Havana involving a number of local businessmen and private sector officials and a source has told Stabroek Business that in some instances Guyanese and Cuban officials could be on the verge of reaching agreement.

Chicago, IL

