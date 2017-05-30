Granger rejects 2nd GECOM list
President David Granger today rejected the second list of nominees for chairmanship of the Guyana Elections Commission as provided by the Leader of the Opposition, Bharrat Jagdeo. The second list comprised retired justices BS Roy and William Ramlal, attorneys Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, Nadia Sagar and Kashir Khan and businessman Gerry Gouveia.
