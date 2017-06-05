Granger invites Jagdeo to meeting on ...

Granger invites Jagdeo to meeting on Gecom chairman appointment

Sunday Read more: Stabroek News

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo has been invited to a meeting with President David Granger later this month to continue consultations regarding the appointment of a Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission , but up to press time last night there was no word on Jagdeo's response. The letter, written by Minister of State Joseph Harmon yesterday, refers to statements Jagdeo made in the press the previous day, but did not spell them out.

Chicago, IL

