GDF says 26 dredges found in Kaieteur...

GDF says 26 dredges found in Kaieteur National Park

7 hrs ago

Days after it began participating in an operation in the Kaieteur National Park against illegal mining, the Guyana Defence Force today explained its involvement. The Guyana Defence Force wishes to make it pellucid that it is committed to supporting the efforts of the Protected Areas Commission and the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission in their efforts to purge the Kaieteur National Park of illegal mining.

Chicago, IL

