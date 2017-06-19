Flooded East Coast residents should s...

Flooded East Coast residents should see relief by midnight - Patterson

Flooded East Coast residents should see some relief from midnight with the relocation of a pump, according to Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson. Minister of Public Infrastructure, David Patterson, today urged residents of Guyana, particularly those affected by floods, to take precautionary measures for further rainfall, even as efforts are being made to alleviate the situation.

