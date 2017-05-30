Customs official denies interfering in BK vehicle number plates drama

Deputy Commissioner of the Guyana Revenue Authority's Law Enforcement and Investigation Division Fitzroy Corlette has denied that he acted in an inappropriate manner in relation to a vehicle owned by Brian "BK" Tiwarie. A May 30th, 2017 report in the Kaieteur News claimed that internal meddling at GRA led to the highly questionable release of the armour-plated Sport Utility Vehicle over two weeks ago.

