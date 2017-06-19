Couple hijacked at Ogle seawall, robbed of car, valuables

An East Coast Demerara hairdresser and an overseas-based Guyanese were the victims of a robbery and hijacking after they stopped briefly in the vicinity of Ogle seawall, ECD on Tuesday night. Jeanine Odel, 41, a hairdresser of West Half Paradise, ECD was robbed of her car, a new model white Raum, PNN 3855, valued at $2.6 million, three gold and diamond rings valued at $800,000, one HP laptop valued at $120,000, a Samsung S7 cell phone valued at $140,000 and cash of US$1,000 and $49,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.