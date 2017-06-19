Couple hijacked at Ogle seawall, robb...

Couple hijacked at Ogle seawall, robbed of car, valuables

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

An East Coast Demerara hairdresser and an overseas-based Guyanese were the victims of a robbery and hijacking after they stopped briefly in the vicinity of Ogle seawall, ECD on Tuesday night. Jeanine Odel, 41, a hairdresser of West Half Paradise, ECD was robbed of her car, a new model white Raum, PNN 3855, valued at $2.6 million, three gold and diamond rings valued at $800,000, one HP laptop valued at $120,000, a Samsung S7 cell phone valued at $140,000 and cash of US$1,000 and $49,000.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Syria
  3. Saudi Arabia
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Cuba
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,613 • Total comments across all topics: 281,947,995

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC