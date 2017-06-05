CARICOM Immigration, Customs Officers...

CARICOM Immigration, Customs Officers To Receive Training On CSME

CARICOM Immigration and Customs Officers will undergo training next week to clarify the roles and functions of Border Officers. The training is also geared at ensuring that there is a common understanding of the CARICOM Single Market and Economy in general, and the Free Movement of Persons in particular.

