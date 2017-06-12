Capitol News cameraman released after...

Capitol News cameraman released after detention by soldiers at KNP

10 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Capitol News cameraman Rudy Morris, who was detained by members of the Guyana Defence Force in the Kaieteur National Park last Sunday returned to Georgetown last evening. Morris, along with Chenapau resident Anthony Melville were on Sunday afternoon detained at Muri Muri where they had travelled to get video footage of the Kaieteur National Park signboard - which is acknowledged by residents as the boundary of the Park.

Chicago, IL

