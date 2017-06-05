Cameraman, Chenapau resident detained by soldiers while trying to verify Kaieteur Park boundary

A Capitol News cameraman and a resident of Chenapau Village, Region Eight were yesterday afternoon arrested by members of the Guyana Defence Force while attempting to verify the boundary of the Kaieteur National Park . Cameraman, Rudy Morris was part of a four-member media team accompanying Amerindian Peoples' Association representative Michael McGarrell who had travelled to KNP on Saturday morning.

