Berbice couple lodges complaint with medical council over death of newborn

A Berbice couple who recently lost their newborn child as a result of what they alleged to be "gross medical negligence" has lodged a complaint with the Medical Council of Guyana and is requesting a full investigation into the circumstances surrounding the neo-natal death. Bibi Girdharry, 29, and Durel Hooper lost their son less than 24 hours after he was born at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

