Aquaculture has significant potential...

Aquaculture has significant potential as foreign exchange earner for Guyana

GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- According to the Guyana Sugar Corporation , a report on the feasibility study for aquaculture as a diversification venture for GuySuCo discloses significant potential. The study was undertaken by AquaSol Corporation Inc., a company based in Florida.

Chicago, IL

