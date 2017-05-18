Water improvements across the country...

Water improvements across the country benefit over 100,000 - GWI

Over 100,000 persons have benefited from infrastructural improvements and improved water service and approximately $3 billion have been spent over the past 18 months, according to the Guyana Water Incorporated . Stabroek News asked GWI for information on the projects it said benefited 100,000 persons over the last 18 months.

