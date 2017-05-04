Visit to the GPHC bond

Visit to the GPHC bond

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

Article 119B of the Constitution provides for the establishment of Parliamentary sectoral committees on foreign relations, natural resources, social services and economic services. The Article was one of the welcome innovations from the last constitution reform process and was clearly intended to allow bipartisan focus on key sectors insulated from the rancour of heated debates in the National Assembly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Boston Marathon
  5. Health Care
  1. Iran
  2. South Korea
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,401

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC