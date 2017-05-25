Stephen Vieira released

Stephen Vieira released

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 23 Read more: Stabroek News

Biker Stephen Vieira, who was arrested last Thursday in connection with the recent discovery of almost 85 kilos of cocaine at Zeelugt, was released yesterday after a warrant that was issued for his arrest was recalled by the Chief Magistrate. No charges have yet been laid against Vieira, who made an appearance at court with his lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Egypt
  2. North Korea
  3. Gunman
  4. Syria
  5. Pope Francis
  1. China
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Recession
  4. Microsoft
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,591 • Total comments across all topics: 281,302,960

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC