Stephen Vieira released
Biker Stephen Vieira, who was arrested last Thursday in connection with the recent discovery of almost 85 kilos of cocaine at Zeelugt, was released yesterday after a warrant that was issued for his arrest was recalled by the Chief Magistrate. No charges have yet been laid against Vieira, who made an appearance at court with his lawyer, Latchmie Rahamat, before Chief Magistrate Ann McLennan in Georgetown.
