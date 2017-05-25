Statisticians Mull New Approaches For 2020 Round of Census

The CARICOM Single Market and Economy , the Community's Strategic Plan, and internationally agreed goals, including those from the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development, will be taken into account as preparations begin for the upcoming Round of Population and Housing Census. This is in an effort to ensure that issues of importance to CARICOM Member States are considered and that there is greater harmonisation and comparability of the data that emerges from the exercise.

