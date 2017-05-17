President says still looking at Gecom candidates

President David Granger said yesterday that he is still looking at the Curricula Vitae of the second list of six persons nominated by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo for the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission . Three weeks ago, Jagdeo nominated former appellate judge B S Roy, former High Court Justice William Ramlal, former magistrate and now practising attorney Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, attorneys Kashir Khan and Nadia Sagar and former Guyana Defence Force Captain and businessman Gerald Gouveia for the post of Gecom Chairperson.

