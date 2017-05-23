PPP slams gov't over charge against D...

PPP slams gov't over charge against Deeds Registrar

Read more: Stabroek News

The PPP this evening condemned the government over what it said was a witch-hunting charge today against the Registrar of Deeds, Azeena Baksh. A statement from the PPP follows: The nation is witnessing an intensification of the political witch-hunting by the Coalition Government.

Chicago, IL

