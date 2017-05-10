No decision yet by President on GECOM nominees

President David Granger is yet to make public if he has selected any of the six nominees submitted to him by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo more than one week ago, for Chair-man of the Guyana Elections Commission . Sources told Stabroek News that the President was still looking at the list and it is not clear when he will make public if he has accepted any or rejected all of those names that were submitted.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.