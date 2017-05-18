Matthews Ridge water supply for $5.5M...

Matthews Ridge water supply for $5.5M upgrade

Read more: Stabroek News

The Guyana Water Incorporated yesterday signed an agreement with the Matthews Ridge/Arakaka and Port Kaituma Neighbourhood Democratic Council for a $5.5 Million water supply improvement programme in Matthews Ridge, North West District. GINA said that the agreement was signed between Managing Director of GWI Dr. Richard Van West-Charles and Chairperson of the Matthews Bridge Ridge/Arakaka and Port Kaituma NDC, Margaret Lambert in the community.

Chicago, IL

