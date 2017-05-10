Man arrested over poisoning of girlfriend's children

A man has been arrested in Berbice for the suspected poisoning of three minors, who are now patients at the New Amsterdam Public Hospital. The man, Rafeek Rambarran, was arrested based on a report made to police by his girlfriend, who is the mother of the three siblings, who are ages 9, 4 and 2. When contacted, Commander of 'B' Division, Ian Amsterdam confirmed that an investigation has since been launched.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.