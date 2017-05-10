Mahdia residents get new water connec...

Mahdia residents get new water connections

As the Guyana Water Incorporated carries out works in Mahdia, Region 8 to improve access to potable water, 13 new service connections have been done to date over the past week. Due to the rain and lack of screens at the catchment area, the team was made to revisit the area to clean it.

