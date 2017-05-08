Line trip results in widespread power outages

The Guyana Power and Light Inc has blamed a trip on the transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station and Sophia sub-station for interrupting the power supply to customers within West Demerara, sections of the East Coast of Demerara and Georgetown yesterday. "During our restoration efforts, customers within Kingston and Cummings-burg experienced two subsequent outages while attempts were made to re-power and re-synchronize the system," the release added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.