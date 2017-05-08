Line trip results in widespread power...

Line trip results in widespread power outages

Next Story Prev Story
2 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The Guyana Power and Light Inc has blamed a trip on the transmission line linking the Kingston Power Station and Sophia sub-station for interrupting the power supply to customers within West Demerara, sections of the East Coast of Demerara and Georgetown yesterday. "During our restoration efforts, customers within Kingston and Cummings-burg experienced two subsequent outages while attempts were made to re-power and re-synchronize the system," the release added.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Mexico
  4. Gunman
  5. Egypt
  1. Kentucky Derby
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Pope Francis
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,077 • Total comments across all topics: 280,903,052

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC