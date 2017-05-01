Jagdeo submits list of GECOM nominees to President
Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today submitted a list of six nominees to the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. They are Retired Justice of Appeal B.S. Roy and William Ramlal; businessman Gerry Gouveia and attorneys Kashir Khan, Nadia Sagar and Oneidge Walrond-Allicock.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Comments
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC