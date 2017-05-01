Jagdeo submits list of GECOM nominees...

Jagdeo submits list of GECOM nominees to President

1 hr ago Read more: Stabroek News

Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo today submitted a list of six nominees to the post of Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission. They are Retired Justice of Appeal B.S. Roy and William Ramlal; businessman Gerry Gouveia and attorneys Kashir Khan, Nadia Sagar and Oneidge Walrond-Allicock.

Chicago, IL

