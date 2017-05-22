GuySuCo warns it may be forced to clo...

GuySuCo warns it may be forced to close Uitvlugt estate

The Guyana Sugar Corporation has said that if the 375 cane-harvesters and cane-transporters of the Wales estate do not support the Uitvlugt Improvement Programme , it may be forced to close the estate. In a letter published in this newspaper yesterday, Senior Communications Officer, Audreyanna Thomas said that the Uitvlugt Estate is the largest business in West Demerara and that if it is closed the businesses, families and the communities which receive drainage, health, other community development support and the 1,750 employees would be affected.

