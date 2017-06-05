Guyana's Newest Gold Producer Guayna ...

Guyana's Newest Gold Producer Guayna Goldstrike Launches New Website

May 25, 2017 - Vancouver, British Columbia - Guyana Goldstrike Inc. is pleased to announce the launch of its corporate website. The Company, in connection with its recent acquisition of Romanex Guyana Exploration Ltd., rebranding and name change from "Swift Resources Inc." to "Guyana Goldstrike Inc." is pleased to announce the launch of its corporate website, at www.guyanagoldstrike.com.

