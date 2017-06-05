Guyana Goldstrike Reports 960,000 Oun...

Guyana Goldstrike Reports 960,000 Ounces of Gold at Marudi Gold Project

Friday May 26

Guyana GoldStrike Inc. is a Canadian based junior gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Marudi Mountain Mining License in Guyana, South America. Reports 960,000 Ounces of Gold at Marudi Gold Project Guyana GoldStrike Inc. is a Canadian based junior gold producer focused on the exploration, development and operation of the Marudi Mountain Mining License in Guyana, South America.

