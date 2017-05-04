Granger to get CVs for GECOM nominees...

Granger to get CVs for GECOM nominees today

Next Story Prev Story
6 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The curricula vitae of the six nominees for Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission are to be submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger this morning, as per Granger's request, sources say. Last week, Jagdeo submitted the names of former appellate judge B.S. Roy, former High Court Justice William Ramlal, former magistrate and now practising attorney Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, attorneys Kashir Khan and Nadia Sagar and former Guyana Defence Force Captain and businessman Gerald Gouveia as his nominees for the post of GECOM Chairman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. North Korea
  3. Syria
  4. Health Care
  5. Iran
  1. South Korea
  2. Gunman
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Egypt
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,677 • Total comments across all topics: 280,863,398

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC