Granger to get CVs for GECOM nominees today

The curricula vitae of the six nominees for Chairman of the Guyana Elections Commission are to be submitted by Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo to President David Granger this morning, as per Granger's request, sources say. Last week, Jagdeo submitted the names of former appellate judge B.S. Roy, former High Court Justice William Ramlal, former magistrate and now practising attorney Oneidge Walrond-Allicock, attorneys Kashir Khan and Nadia Sagar and former Guyana Defence Force Captain and businessman Gerald Gouveia as his nominees for the post of GECOM Chairman.

