Gov't unveils plans for 'scaled down' GuySuCo

7 hrs ago

The government yesterday announced plans to "scale down" the Guyana Sugar Corporation to three estates with three factories that would produce sugar for domestic needs and foreign markets, while divesting the company's remaining assets, including the troubled Skeldon Estate. Reading from the 'State Paper on the Future of the Sugar Industry,' Minister of Agriculture Noel Holder told the National Assembly that under the plan, GuySuCo would aim to produce 147,000 tonnes of sugar annually from the Albion-Rose Hall, Blair-mont and Uitvlugt-Wales estates.

Chicago, IL

