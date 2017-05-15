Gov't inaction to blame for 'major money laundering' nation status

Guyana being named by the United States as a "major money laundering" nation comes as no surprise, according to Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo, who yesterday laid the blame on government, which he said has failed to put the support mechanisms in place. Jagdeo was adamant that the PPP/C, while in office, made every effort to amend the legislation but got resistance from the then parliamentary opposition and now current government.

