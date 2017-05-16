Government draws line under Lethem-Ge...

Government draws line under Lethem-Georgetown cable project

Next Story Prev Story
Tuesday May 16 Read more: TeleGeography CommsUpdate

Guyana's Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes has confirmed that the government has abandoned the Lethem-Georgetown fibre-optic cable programme, as it would cost too much to repair. Kaieteur News Online cites the official as saying that the government had done its utmost to salvage the GYD1.3 billion cable but, given the 'atrocious' condition of the cable, could not justify further spending on the project.

Start the conversation, or Read more at TeleGeography CommsUpdate.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09) Apr '16 INSPECTOR 8
News U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15) Feb '16 embellished 9
News Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16) Feb '16 embellished 2
News Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08) Feb '16 GTsuperman 61
News Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15) Dec '15 Here Is One 3
News Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15) Nov '15 inspector 1
News Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15) Nov '15 inspector 2
See all Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Pope Francis
  4. Egypt
  5. China
  1. Iran
  2. Health Care
  3. Syria
  4. Microsoft
  5. Saudi Arabia
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 281,226,316

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC