Government draws line under Lethem-Georgetown cable project

Guyana's Minister of Public Telecommunications Catherine Hughes has confirmed that the government has abandoned the Lethem-Georgetown fibre-optic cable programme, as it would cost too much to repair. Kaieteur News Online cites the official as saying that the government had done its utmost to salvage the GYD1.3 billion cable but, given the 'atrocious' condition of the cable, could not justify further spending on the project.

