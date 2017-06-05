Former president says Guyana not read...

Former president says Guyana not ready for same-sex marriages

Thursday May 25 Read more: Jamaica Observer

Former Guyana President Bharrat Jagdeo says the country is not ready for the legalisation of same-sex marriages. During a press conference on Wednesday, Jagdeo, who is now leader of the Opposition People's Progressive Party, added his voice to the reignited debate surrounding the decriminalisation of same-sex intimacy.

Chicago, IL

