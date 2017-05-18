Floods receding in Region Eight - gov't

Floods receding in Region Eight - gov't

11 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

The government today said that floods were receding six Region Eight villages and that some villages in Region Seven have now been affected. The Civil Defence Commission confirmed that the water level in the six villages in Region 8 has been receding steadily.

Chicago, IL

