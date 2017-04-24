ExxonMobil launches seismic survey of Kaieteur Block

Fresh from major oil finds in the offshore Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil yesterday began a new round of exploration at the Kaieteur Block it shares with partner, Ratio Oil Exploration of Israel. In an advertisement in yesterday's edition of Stabroek News, the Maritime Administration Department issued a notice to mariners that as at April 30th, 2017, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited would have commenced a six-month period of seismic work.

