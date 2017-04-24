ExxonMobil launches seismic survey of Kaieteur Block
Fresh from major oil finds in the offshore Stabroek Block, ExxonMobil yesterday began a new round of exploration at the Kaieteur Block it shares with partner, Ratio Oil Exploration of Israel. In an advertisement in yesterday's edition of Stabroek News, the Maritime Administration Department issued a notice to mariners that as at April 30th, 2017, Esso Exploration and Production Guyana Limited would have commenced a six-month period of seismic work.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC