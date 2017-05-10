Dr Halvard White's recital on tonight

DR Halvard White, a mathematician and classical pianist at the University of the West Indies , Mona campus, will be staging a concert at the Philip Sherlock Centre for the Creative Arts this evening at 7: 45 pm. "I will be giving another pianoforte recital ... I will perform Chopin, Debussy, Ravel, Hindemith, Skryabin, Rachmaninov and Beethoven," Dr White told the Jamaica Observer .

