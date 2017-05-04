CARICOM to mount Electoral Observer M...

CARICOM to mount Electoral Observer Mission for General Elections in The Bahamas

13 hrs ago

The Caribbean Community will mount an Electoral Observer Mission for the 10 May 2017 General Elections in The Bahamas. The CARICOM Secretariat, through its Directorate of Foreign and Community Relations, arranged for the deployment of the CARICOM Electoral Observer Mission , following the invitation from the Governor General of The Bahamas, HE Dame Marguerite Pindling GCMG.

Chicago, IL

