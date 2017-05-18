Berbice cop dies after crashing into escaped psych patient

A Police Constable died yesterday morning at the New Amsterdam Hospital, hours after he crashed into an escaped psychiatric patient along the Borlam Public Road, East Coast Berbice. Dead is Police Constable 22155, Khrystama Yasin, 23, of Lot 34 Vryheid, West Canje, Berbice, who had been riding home on his motorcycle after 11pm on Thursday, when the accident occurred.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.