ANSA arch inaugurated, Sabga sorry for inconvenience
The ANSA McAl-funded independence arch to mark the eastern extremity of the capital city was inaugurated today with the Head of the Trinidad-based group, Norman Sabga apologizing for the inconvenience caused during its erecting on Thursday. President David Granger said that the commemorative arch, which was donated by the Ansa McAl Group of Companies for Guyana's 50th Independence Anniversary sends a signal of a vibrant Caribbean economy and is a tribute to corporate investment.
