Acting Top Cop intervened over gold dealer's 'unnecessary' arrest - police
Businessman Saddiqi Rasul, who was charged last month with bank fraud, is still licensed to carry firearms, the Guyana Police Force said last week as it sought to clarify the acting Police Commission-er David Ramnarine's intervention in his arrest for gun possession. The force, responding to reports published in the Kaieteur News and the Guyana Times newspapers last Friday, said Rasul is in possession of "several" firearms, which he is licensed to carry.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC