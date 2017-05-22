Acting Top Cop intervened over gold d...

Acting Top Cop intervened over gold dealer's 'unnecessary' arrest - police

Businessman Saddiqi Rasul, who was charged last month with bank fraud, is still licensed to carry firearms, the Guyana Police Force said last week as it sought to clarify the acting Police Commission-er David Ramnarine's intervention in his arrest for gun possession. The force, responding to reports published in the Kaieteur News and the Guyana Times newspapers last Friday, said Rasul is in possession of "several" firearms, which he is licensed to carry.

Chicago, IL

