US State Department debunks rumours that Guyanese can now travel to the US without a visa

By Dennis Adonis GEORGETOWN, Guyana -- For several weeks now, people apparently bent on making mischief have been posting bogus and Photoshopped news extracts on social media that purport to show that Guyanese no longer require a visa to travel to the United States. These postings have been taking various forms and even had the photograph of US deputy chief of mission Terry Steers-Gonzalez attached to a bogus screenshot of a purported New York Times article, which was intended to mislead observers into believing that the US ambassador himself had confirmed visa-free travel to the US for Guyanese.

