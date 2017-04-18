US$17.5m India financing for three ho...

US$17.5m India financing for three hospitals closer

This line of credit from New Delhi was originally intended for the Specialty Hospital which the APNU+AFC government decided against. A recent line of credit approved by the Government of India will enable the modernization of three primary health care facilities in Guyana.

