Upper Mazaruni rivers devastated by mining pollution -GHRA

The Guyana Human Rights Association has sounded an alarm over the pollution of rivers in the Upper Mazaruni area, in Region Seven, which it says are under threat from reckless and illegal mining. After a recent visit to the Upper Mazaruni, the organisation said yesterday that the Puruni River is "a ruinous mess of tailings and devastation" for miles and is "unnavigable for large stretches."

