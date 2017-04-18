Two die after collisions with stationary vehicles

The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 1 am today on the McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of Troy Cordwell, 40, of Lot 1 D'Urban Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown. Enquiries disclosed, the police say, that Cordwell was proceeding north along the western carriageway on his motorcycle CD 3069 allegedly at a fast rate and whilst in the vicinity of Pestex Environmental Solutions, he lost control and crashed into motor vehicle GSS 1066 which was stationary on the said carriageway.

