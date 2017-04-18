Two die after collisions with stationary vehicles
The police say they are investigating a fatal accident which occurred about 1 am today on the McDoom Public Road, East Bank Demerara, which resulted in the death of Troy Cordwell, 40, of Lot 1 D'Urban Street and Louisa Row, Georgetown. Enquiries disclosed, the police say, that Cordwell was proceeding north along the western carriageway on his motorcycle CD 3069 allegedly at a fast rate and whilst in the vicinity of Pestex Environmental Solutions, he lost control and crashed into motor vehicle GSS 1066 which was stationary on the said carriageway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Stabroek News.
Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|GUYANA: Govt Complicity With Drug Ring Aired in... (Aug '09)
|Apr '16
|INSPECTOR
|8
|U.S. oil giant adds fuel to Venezuela-Guyana te... (Jun '15)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|9
|Guyana To Raise Border Issue At CARICOM Summit (Feb '16)
|Feb '16
|embellished
|2
|Vincent Teekah - the murder we know nothing of (Feb '08)
|Feb '16
|GTsuperman
|61
|Mendocino County history: Tim Stoen authors boo... (Dec '15)
|Dec '15
|Here Is One
|3
|Guyana reaffirms Palestinian statehood and Arab... (Nov '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|1
|Four injured in collision near Camp Ayanganna (Oct '15)
|Nov '15
|inspector
|2
Find what you want!
Search Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC