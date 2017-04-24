Tullow Oil boosts exploration activit...

Tullow Oil boosts exploration activity amid low seismic costs

Ahead of its annual shareholder meeting, Tullow Oil said it was taking advantage of low-cost seismic acquisition and processing with a record level of activities in both Africa and South America. The FTSE 250 group has completed a 3D seismic survey offshore Uruguay and a 2D seismic survey across some of its 11 Jamaica blocks.

