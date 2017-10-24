Teen dies after being hit along Cotto...

Teen dies after being hit along Cotton Tree road

15 hrs ago Read more: Stabroek News

A 16-year-old boy was killed yesterday afternoon after he was struck by a car that was allegedly driven by a prison officer along the Cotton Tree Public Road, West Coast Berbice. Dead is Luke Holder John, of Lot 208 Bath Settlement, West Coast Berbice, who was a Fourth Form student of the Bush Lot Secondary School.

Chicago, IL

